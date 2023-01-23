Trump Attempts to Tie Mitch McConnell’s Wife to Biden Documents Controversy in Latest Racist Attack

Donald Trump once again restored to racial slurs while claiming without evidence that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife are involved in President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal.

On Monday, Trump got on Truth Social to blast McConnell as “either the WORST negotiator in the history of politics, or a stone cold CROOK.”

As Trump careened between topics during his social media spree, he went back to McConnell by also attacking his wife, Elaine Chao — who also served as Trump’s secretary of transportation.

“Does Coco Chow have anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified Documents being sent and stored in Chinatown?￼” Trump seethed, repeating the racist moniker he has frequently directed at his former Cabinet member. “Her husband, the Old Broken Crow, is VERY close to Biden, the Democrats, and, of course, China. He gives them all whatever they want!”

For months, Trump has used this racially-charged insult against Chao, blatantly referencing her Taiwanese ethnicity while insinuating she is financially beholden to China. Chao resigned from the Trump administration in response to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot, and the ex-president has gone after her husband for months over what he views as insufficient loyalty to him.

Trump offered no proof to substantiate that McConnell or Chao are tied to the Biden documents case. Instead, he switched topics minutes later in order to defend himself over the Republican Party’s disappointments from the midterm elections.

