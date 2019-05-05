President Donald Trump weighed in on the chaos at the Kentucky Derby Sunday morning, blaming the ultimate result of the race on “political correctness.”

Maximum Security, the first horse to cross the finish line at the Derby, was disqualified some 20 minutes later after the stewards determined they interfered with other horses towards the end of the race. Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was awarded the victory.

“The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one,” the president declared on Twitter. “It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch.”

“Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur,” he added. “The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”

[Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

