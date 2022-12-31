Trump Claims Fox Is Losing Ratings Because They Don’t Talk About Him Enough, Says ‘MAGA Base’ Tired of Network’s ‘Games’

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on New Year’s Eve to rage against Fox News, claiming the network has lost his “MAGA base” and could see a ratings boost if they mentioned Trump and his social media platform more often.

Trump also blasted MSNBC and CNN in his post, but he had more to say about Fox News, claiming the network’s numbers are “way down.”

Trump wrote:

Wow!!! So while Trump Hating CNN & MSNBC (MSDNC!) RATINGS are both at record lows, numbers that they have never seen before (“they’re toast”), Fox News Ratings are also way down because they never say “Trump” or TRUTH, never talk about the Rigged Presidential Election, and is a Fake Polling Network. Our giant MAGA base, much bigger than anyone knows, does not like watching Fox play their games. Their Ratings will continue to sink. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Despite Trump’s claims about Fox News, the network celebrated being the most-watched cable network on television for the seventh straight year this month. Fox News shows like Gutfeld! have also stood out, seeing their numbers growing over the last year.

Trump later shared a post reacting to a New York Times report on Truth Social and the platform’s outreach. The Times report notes that the platform continues to suffer from “business problems,” but has seen its influence grow.

Trump shared the news, despite the fact that just this week he ripped the Times apart as “the enemy of the people” and completely fake.

“The Failing New York Times is Fake and Corrupt News. Their motto should be, ALL THE FAKE NEWS THAT’S UNFIT TO PRINT. They are the Enemy of the People!” Trump wrote on Friday, weeks after the Times report on Truth Social that he commented on.

