President Donald Trump is none too pleased with a recent Fox News poll that suggests a rather significant shift in likely voters in two critical battleground states in the coming 2020 general election.

Released late Thursday evening, the polls show former Vice President Joe Biden holds a seven-point lead in Pennsylvania, and a stunning five-point lead in Ohio, both of which states went for Trump in his winning bid in 2016. Given the current electoral landscape, Trump will find it very difficult to get reelected if he cannot hold Ohio and Pennsylvania.

So what has Trump done? He has dismissed what he clearly sees as the unkind pollsters behind the polls, blaming them for being “so ridiculously wrong” in 2016 and calling them out for oversampling Democrats “to a point that a child could see what is going on.”

One of the worst polls in 2016 was the @FoxNews Poll. They were so ridiculously wrong. Fox said they were going to change pollsters, but they didn’t. They totally over sample Democrats to a point that a child could see what is going on. Rasmussen, which was accurate, at 52%. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2020

The most recently released Rassmussen poll shows the sitting president with a 52% approval rating, but has nothing regarding a comparison between Trump or his challenger Biden.

The Ohio poll showing Biden up five points is a stunning turn of events and suggests a whopping 13 point swing from the 2016 election in which Trump bested Hillary Clinton by 8 points.

Fox News asked those who responded to the poll who they trusted to do a better job on a variety of subjects including the coronavirus, Supreme Court nominations, and Policing/Criminal justice, all of which Biden did better. Trump bested Biden on the Economy, however.

The poll also shows Biden with a seven-point lead in Pennsylvania, a state that is critically becoming a key state in the electoral college.

