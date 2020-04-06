After President Donald Trump finished quote-tweeting a Fox News commentator on Monday morning, he continued his Twitter ranting by taking shots at The New York Times and the Washington Post in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better,” Trump tweeted. “I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up. Fake News is bad for America!”

Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better. I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up. Fake News is bad for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

It isn’t clear what prompted Trump’s tweet, but former Times writer Andrew Glazer countered by noting that the paper has actually thrived in the last few years.

@nytimes has pivoted from ad sales

towards a subscription-based revenue model. It doubled its annual revenue to $800 million in four years, driven by subscriptions that have soared to 3.4 million. As a reality tv hack obsessed with ratings, this should resonate with you. — Andrew Glazer (@andrewglazer) April 6, 2020

The Post’s Josh Dawsey also had a retort for the president.

the papers still appear to arrive. https://t.co/u09ogGzrEV — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 6, 2020

While it is more than likely that advertising has taken a hit for both papers in recent weeks, many political followers blasted Trump for (once again) using his time to seemingly delight in the financial damage to his enemies while America is mired in a public health crisis.

This man is so seriously broken and unwell. We're all going to pay the price for it. https://t.co/GEYF5nlQnX — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 6, 2020

It is gross for a president who mismanaged a crisis to gloat about that crisis hurting American businesses https://t.co/DLY5pwb1oV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2020

Trump's attack on our free press will go down as one of the greatest travesties of our times, and his flagrant dissemination of admitted lies, at a time when scared Americans are looking for accurate information, is beneath even the lowest form of human scum. https://t.co/ouuRQHnRry — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 6, 2020

I’m gonna go out a limb and say if advertising revenue is WAY down, it’s because the economy is crumbling, unemployment is skyrocketing and people are dying due to massive government failures. Shocking that people aren’t buying things. But I’m not a doctor. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/FpCe7ToZOZ — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) April 6, 2020

There are people across our country literally on their death beds due to his inaction & this is what he feels the need to share with us?

He doesn't care about or recognize the truth. He is fearful, insecure and will never admit his failures.#VoteHimOut https://t.co/ql7TUDgTir — Gladys Harrison (@Gladys4Congress) April 6, 2020

Newspapers are laying off staff, furloughing workers across the country in midst of pandemic. And the president sees a chance to gloat. https://t.co/e11TBdiP46 — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) April 6, 2020

We pause in our solemn concern about widespread job loss and economic devastation to gleefully celebrate the troubles of one industry. Wow. #COVID19 https://t.co/XhfuEbjYDi — Susan Delacourt (@SusanDelacourt) April 6, 2020

Pandemic economics: How do they work? https://t.co/POFNkpZs2T — Adam Wren (@adamwren) April 6, 2020

Tragically, America will reach 10,000 dead from coronavirus today. Below is what Trump is worried about. https://t.co/Jmzn4DJB3i — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) April 6, 2020

Disgusting. https://t.co/Pakz5bThQJ — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) April 6, 2020

