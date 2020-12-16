Trump Breaks Silence on McConnell’s Public Congratulation of Joe Biden in 12:40 AM Tweet: ‘People are Angry!’

President Donald Trump finally addressed Mitch McConnell’s congratulations of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris winning the 2020 election in a public speech on the Senate floor.

In any normal election year, the recognition of the Electoral College winner (which became official on Monday of this week) would be the pedestrian sort of news item barely getting mentioned. But in 2020, when the outgoing president not only refuses to concede defeat but also continually promotes fake and evidence-free conspiracies that he only lost because of some cheating? Yeah, well, then it’s newsworthy.

After McConnell effectively declared his newly elected political rival to have won the White House, the Republican Senate Majority Leader caught hell from leading voices of the MAGApublican media set, as well as many on Twitter who mocked him by getting beat by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the delayed congratulations.

The White House remained silent on McConnell’s moment, and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany largely demurred on any election questions during a Tuesday press briefing. President Trump finally got around to addressing via an early Wednesday morning tweet that linked to a Daily Mail article focused on MAGA pushback to the Senate Majority Leader.

“Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot),” Trump wrote, ignoring the fact that Biden received SEVEN million more votes than he did. Trump added, “Republican Party must finally learn to fight,” and “People are angry!”

Trump's allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden https://t.co/ak9nu6420L via @MailOnline. Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

Last night the Trump campaign sent a fundraising email asking if Trump should run in 2024, suggesting that even campaign officials see that the end is nigh for the Trump administrations.

