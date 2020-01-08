President Donald Trump called for a new Iran deal on Wednesday, after describing former President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal as “foolish,” and claiming it funded a “terror spree.”

“Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion not to mention $1.8 billion in cash. Instead of saying thank you to the United States, they chanted ‘Death to America.’ In fact, they chanted ‘Death to America’ the day the agreement was signed,” claimed President Trump. “Then Iran went on a terror spree, funded by the money from the deal, and created Hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Iraq.”

“The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration… Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism,” he continued, before declaring the “time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and China to recognize this reality,” and “break away from the remnants of the Iran deal or JCPOA.”

“We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place. We must also make a deal that allows Iran to thrive and prosper and take advantage of its enormous untapped potential. Iran can be a great country,” President Trump proclaimed. “Peace and stability cannot prevail in the Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment violence, unrest, hatred, and war. The civilized world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime. Your campaign of terror, murder, mayhem, will not be tolerated any longer. It will not be allowed to go forward. Today I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process.”

Watch above via CNN.

