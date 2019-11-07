comScore

Trump Claims ‘We Don’t Have Freedom of the Press’ In Frenzied Tweets Blasting WaPo‘s Bill Barr Story

By Ken MeyerNov 7th, 2019, 8:46 am

Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump claimed that freedom of the press no longer exists in America as he unleashed a series of tweets railing against new reporting on the Ukraine scandal.

On Wednesday, Washington Post reported that Trump asked Attorney General William Barr to hold a news conference that would clear him over his controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. While Barr held a favorable presser on Trump months ago when Robert Mueller was just about to release his report, the Post says Barr declined to act upon the president’s request.

Trump reacted to the report with his usual criticism of the political press, though he added the odd claim that “We don’t have freedom of the press!”

This would be Trump’s fourth tweet on the Post’s report, seeing as he complained about the report early in the morning with an absurd and nonsensical claim about fact checking in journalism.

UPDATE: Still going…

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: