President Donald Trump claimed that freedom of the press no longer exists in America as he unleashed a series of tweets railing against new reporting on the Ukraine scandal.

On Wednesday, Washington Post reported that Trump asked Attorney General William Barr to hold a news conference that would clear him over his controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. While Barr held a favorable presser on Trump months ago when Robert Mueller was just about to release his report, the Post says Barr declined to act upon the president’s request.

Trump reacted to the report with his usual criticism of the political press, though he added the odd claim that “We don’t have freedom of the press!”

Bill Barr did not decline my request to talk about Ukraine. The story was a Fake Washington Post con job with an “anonymous” source that doesn’t exist. Just read the Transcript. The Justice Department already ruled that the call was good. We don’t have freedom of the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

This would be Trump’s fourth tweet on the Post’s report, seeing as he complained about the report early in the morning with an absurd and nonsensical claim about fact checking in journalism.

Years ago, when Media was legitimate, people known as “Fact Checkers” would always call to check and see if a story was accurate. Nowadays they don’t use “Fact Checkers” anymore, they just write whatever they want! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

….The LameStream Media, which is The Enemy of the People, is working overtime with made up stories in order to drive dissension and distrust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

UPDATE: Still going…

The degenerate Washington Post MADE UP the story about me asking Bill Barr to hold a news conference. Never happened, and there were no sources! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

