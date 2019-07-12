President Donald Trump defended Nancy Pelosi on Friday by dismissing the idea that the house speaker is a racist.

Pelosi has been feuding with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for the last few days, and the conflict escalated when the congresswoman suggested on Wednesday that Pelosi engaged in “the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.” Ocasio-Cortez has clarified that she doesn’t think Pelosi is racist, but her remarks have drawn criticism from other Democrats as she continues to accuse Pelosi of dismissing Congressional progressives.

Asked about the squabble between the House Speaker and the congressional freshman during a White House pool spray Friday, Trump sided with Pelosi — swatting at Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive colleagues while saying the speaker “is not a racist.”

“I deal with Nancy Pelosi a lot and we go back and forth and it’s fine, but I think that a group of people is being very disrespectful to her. And you know what? I don’t think that Nancy can let that go on,” Trump said. “Cortez should treat Nancy Pelosi with respect. She should not be doing what she’s doing. And I’ll tell you something about Nancy Pelosi that you know better than I do. She is not a racist, okay? She is not a racist. For them to call her a racist is a disgrace.”

Watch above, via CNN.

