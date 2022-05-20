Trump Denies ‘Completely FALSE’ Report He’s ‘Given Up’ on Perdue in Georgia – Does Not Mention Rallies

Former President Donald Trump denied on Friday that he has “given up” on David Perdue in Georgia – conspicuously not mentioning personal appearances or ads.

NBC News, which Trump called “Fake News,” reported on Friday that the former president has given up hope that Perdue, whom he endorsed in the GOP gubernatorial primary in the Peach State, can defeat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. The winner will take on likely Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams, who was defeated by Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

“The Kemp Campaign, together with Fake News NBC, has put out a phony narrative that I have given up on David Perdue in Georgia,” he posted on TRUTH Social. “That is completely FALSE! I am with David all the way because Brian Kemp was the WORST Governor in the Country on Election Integrity!”

Perdue trails Kemp by 32 points in a Fox News poll published on Wednesday. In the RealClearPolitics average, Kemp leads Perdue by almost 25 points.

Trump sees “a lackluster campaign effort from Perdue” and “isn’t planning to make any more personal appearances in Georgia [on] Perdue’s behalf,” reported NBC News.

Trump has held a grudge against Kemp since the governor refused to overturn the 2020 election.

Perdue had no money allocated toward TV ads in the final week of the campaign, while political action committees supporting him spent $280,000 on on-air ads. Meanwhile, Kemp’s campaign is expected “to spend more than $1 million in ads during the campaign’s homestretch,” while a PAC backing him is set to spend $700,000 on ads.

