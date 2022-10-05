Trump Dismissed Herschel Walker’s ‘Complicated Personal History’ Months Ago ‘Because the World’s Changing,’ Per Report

New York Times’ Maggie Haberman flagged a portion of her new Donald Trump biography that appears highly relevant to his defense of Herschel Walker amid the scandal he faces.

Confidence Man hit the shelves on Tuesday as the political world reeled from The Daily Beast report that Walker impregnated a woman years ago and then paid for her to have an abortion. The anti-abortion Georgia Republican Senate candidate denied the story and threatened to sue over it despite the evidence presented, but even though Walker’s son is ripping his dad to pieces, Republicans are ignoring that and consolidating support for him in hopes of defeating Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Of course, Trump didn’t just endorse Walker, he really helped select his old friend (who played for Trump’s USFL team decades ago) as a candidate. So the former president blasted the media and defended the former football star without acknowledging any of the bombshell’s substance. Since this is happening while Haberman is trying to promote her book, she took to Twitter and showed an interview with Trump where the ex-president explained to her why none of Walker’s other past problems would trouble him.

Trump appeared to be ushering in a new era of behavior, real and expected, from politicians, his relativism seeping into the national fabric. He appeared to make that point during our September interview as we talked about Herschel Walker, the former star of his New Jersey Generals football franchise then running for the U.S. Senate from Georgia. I said that Walker has a “complicated personal history” — namely accusations of assault against women — that worried other Republicans. “He does, but do you know that it’s a personal history that, ten years ago, maybe it would have been a problem. Twenty years ago would’ve been a bigger problem. I don’t think it’s a problem today,” Trump said. “Why is that?” I asked. “Why do you think that’s changed?” “Because the world is changing,” he said. He did not acknowledge that it was changing because he had helped change it.

Trump talking in CONFIDENCE MAN about why the allegations about Walker’s personal history wouldn’t be a problem pic.twitter.com/fEDg5sdGv3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 5, 2022

