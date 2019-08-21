comScore

Trump Tweets Supporter’s Claim Jews Love Him ‘Like He’s the King of Israel,’ ‘Second Coming of God’

By Ken MeyerAug 21st, 2019, 8:06 am

President Donald Trump is quote-tweeting his supporters again, this time its someone claiming that he is “the best President for Israel in the history of the world.”

As polls show that Trump fares badly with most Jewish American voters, the president drew set off a firestorm yesterday when he said that Jews who vote for Democrats show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” The comments drew a great deal of outrage among critics, so on Wednesday, Trump tweeted out gushing praise from Wayne Allen Root, a far-right writer and radio host who say Israelis view the president like “the second coming of God.”

It may be worth noting Root is a prominent conspiracy theorist who has been known to spread birtherism, the Seth Rich conspiracy theory, and also blamed Muslims for the 2017 Las Vegas shooting without any evidence.

