President Donald Trump is quote-tweeting his supporters again, this time its someone claiming that he is “the best President for Israel in the history of the world.”

As polls show that Trump fares badly with most Jewish American voters, the president drew set off a firestorm yesterday when he said that Jews who vote for Democrats show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” The comments drew a great deal of outrage among critics, so on Wednesday, Trump tweeted out gushing praise from Wayne Allen Root, a far-right writer and radio host who say Israelis view the president like “the second coming of God.”

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

…..all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.” Wow! @newsmax @foxandfriends @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

It may be worth noting Root is a prominent conspiracy theorist who has been known to spread birtherism, the Seth Rich conspiracy theory, and also blamed Muslims for the 2017 Las Vegas shooting without any evidence.

[Photo via Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images]

