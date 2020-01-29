President Donald Trump went after former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Twitter Wednesday morning, demeaning the former U.N. Ambassador in his signature insult comic way.

Despite his time serving in the Trump administration, Bolton and Trump are currently at political odds over events that unfolded between the President’s alleged withholding of Congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, chargees that lay at the heart of the current impeachment trial.

Depending on whose story you chose to believe, Bolton was either resigned or was fired in August of 2019, right about the time this story began to go public. Trump made clear in his latest Twitter missive that Bolton was fired because “frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now.” He then suggested outrage at his former staffer by adding he “goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?”

Trump tweeted:

For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

….many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

Bolton has a book entitled The Room Where it Happened set for release on March 17, which reportedly includes details of Trump telling Bolton that he specifically withheld funding to Ukraine in exchange for the Biden investigation, or in other words, a quid pro quo. Trump and his surrogates have denied that such a quid pro quo ever occurred, which would be gravely undermined if Bolton were to testify in the impeachment hearings and say otherwise, under oath.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]