President Donald Trump spent much of Thursday morning on the attack against Fox News, retweeting countless viewers pledging to leave the network and claiming their ratings have tanked since his election in 2016.

Trump kicked off his day on Twitter by continuing to dispute the 2020 election results, and thanking Scott Baio rearranging mugs at a Michael’s store.

Later on, Trump started retweeting loads of random accounts of people claiming they are dropping Fox and moving over to smaller competitors Newsmax and One America News Network.

Many of those retweets seemed to be sourced from the Twitter mentions of Fox News host Greg Gutfeld.

Shortly afterwards, Trump unleashed his own torrent of abuse at Fox.

“Fox News daytime ratings have completely collapsed,” the president tweeted. “Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was Fox News.”

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Trump’s discontent with Fox’s coverage has been obvious for some time. He has repeatedly called out the network during his presidency, though he has continued to grant Fox News exclusive interviews. He remains a loyal viewer, and just last night, Trump tweeted out a segment from the network.

But ever since Fox called the election for Joe Biden, a race Trump himself has refused to concede, multiple outlets have reported that Trump is eyeing a media empire of his own after the presidency. Axios reported Thursday that Trump is telling friends he plans to “wreck” Fox by launching a competing digital media streaming service.

Newsmax and OAN, meanwhile, have been telling viewers that Trump has not lost the election.

As for Trump’s claim that Fox’s ratings are tanking, the viewership data from October shows that the network’s average audience stood at 2,278,000 people — a 57 percent increase from 2019 — while their 428,000 viewers in the crucial 25-54 demographic puts them up by 76 percent.

The network was beaten by CNN in the ratings during election week — a rare feat — but its prime time programming still draws massive viewership, even exceeding 1 million viewers in the 25-54 demo this week.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]