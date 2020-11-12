Trump Thanks Scott Baio For Rearranging Mugs at Michael’s to Spell ‘Trump is Still Your President’

Scott Baio pulled off a stunt at Michael’s that sparked Donald Trump’s attention, even earning him some praise from the president.

The Happy Days actor — a vocal Trump supporter — rearranged lettered mugs on display at the craft store chain to spell “Trump is still your president.”

Baio then took to Twitter to share a photo of his creation, adding the caption, “God bless President Trump and God bless America.”

Fun times at Michael’s Trump Is Still Your President 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 God bless President Trump and God bless America. pic.twitter.com/q4Oj0qLokv — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 12, 2020

Trump noticed the gesture, retweeting the photo and thanking Baio for his support:

Thank you Scott, and stay tuned. You are terrific! https://t.co/3jhmFqlazE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

“Thank you Scott, and stay tuned,” Trump wrote. “You are terrific!”

During a recent interview with Fox Business, Baio attacked a Happy Days reunion that raised funds for the Democratic Party — claiming the event promoted “socialism and Marxism.”

“Here’s what I don’t get. To take a show like Happy Days that represented traditional American values, good morals, a slice of Americana and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage, and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me,” he said to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

