Trump Goes on Unhinged RANT Following Prime Time January 6th Hearing

Former President Donald Trump was not happy Thursday night following the prime-time January Select Committee Hearing, at least judging by his rants on Truth Social.

The two-and-a-half-hour hearing presented damning evidence aimed to show that Trump waa “derelict in duty” on January 6th and documented an excruciating 187 minutes that he was watching the attack on the Capitol building unfold on television from his private dining room off the Oval Office.

Trump took to Truth Social and unwittingly disabused any notion that he was ignoring the hearings by posting on his social media platform at 11:07 about what he loves to deride as the “Unselects.” Truth Social does not allow embedding of its posts, and is also under criminal investigation for its curious financing scheme.

Trump opened by asking why there was no corroboration of what he called a “choke hold” which is a curious portrayal of an alleged incident revealed in a past hearing in which Trump was said to grab the wheel of an SUV, insisting he be driven to the Capitol building….because “choke hold” is not something that has been widely reported.

Trump criticized Sarah Matthews, who served as Deputy Press Secretary under his administration, who testified to the Select Committee during the live hearing….

Trump also compared his questioning of the 2020 election results by citing Hillary Clinton and Stacy Abrams questioning recent results also. Neither Clinton or Abrams were in any way connected to an attack on the Capitol or any government building. He also appeared to suggest that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s visit to Mar-a-Lago to say “hi” seemed to exonerate him?

Trump found time to insult Liz. Cheney as a “sanctimonious loser”:

And no unhinged Trump rant would be complete without a shot at the media. This version mocked CNN’s Jake Tapper as “biased and pathetic”…

In the event anyone was curious about Trump’s position on the 2020 election, he reiterated his belief that it was “Rigged and Stolen” from him, which is a position he has stated before.

Trump hit Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...

And some other thing that at this point feels a little much…

