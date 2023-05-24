Trump Has Grand Old Time Roasting DeSantis’ Botched Campaign Rollout on Twitter: ‘Catastrophe!’

Former President Donald Trump ridiculed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ botched 2024 presidential campaign launch on Wednesday, calling it a “catastrophe.”

“Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER!” wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social. “His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!”

In a separate post, Trump wrote, “Tim Scott’s Presidential launch, even with the broken microphone (don’t pay the contractor, Tim!), was by far the best Presidential launch of the week. Robs was a catastrophe!”

Trump, in other posts, wrote, “Is the DeSantis launch FATAL? Yes!” and boasted that his “Red Button” was “bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!)” while DeSantis’ “does not!”

Trump — who, according to polls, is the most popular candidate in the 2024 Republican primary, followed by DeSantis — also posted several videos mocking DeSantis’ campaign launch.

The videos included a comparison between DeSantis’ technical difficulty-plagued launch and Trump’s own campaign launch, and a clip of one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets falling over and exploding with “Ron! 2024” edited on.

‘#DeSaster’ became one of Twitter’s top trending topics on Wednesday after many people were unable to tune in to DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign launch with Musk due to technical difficulties with Twitter Spaces.

President Joe Biden joined Trump in mocking DeSantis’ campaign launch, as did Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “DeSantis is making JEB! look high energy right now.”

Trump — who previously endorsed DeSantis for Florida governor in 2017 — has attacked his former ally in recent months after DeSantis was revealed to be the second most popular Republican in polls, months before his presidential campaign launch.

