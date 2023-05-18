The Trump campaign didn’t waste any time celebrating Ron DeSantis’ (R) misfortunes now that Disney just canceled a lucrative Orlando development project while the Florida governor continues his feud with the company.

“RON DESANCTIMONIOUS GETS CAUGHT IN THE MOUSE TRAP,” gloated the 2024 Trump campaign account @TrumpWarRoom. “The Culture Of Losing Continues”

RON DESANCTIMONIOUS GETS CAUGHT IN THE MOUSE TRAP The Culture Of Losing Continues DeSanctus’ weakness leads to job losses and loss of $1B. https://t.co/MVnPrOIvLP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 18, 2023

The campaign is jumping on the news that Disney is dropping their plans to construct an office complex in Lake Nona, Florida. The construction project was expected to be a $1 billion investment that would’ve relocated more than 2,000 jobs from California to the sunshine state.

The grave dancing continued in an email with the subject “President Trump is Always Right” that consisted of a Truth social post from Trump in April.

“President Trump Is Always Right” pic.twitter.com/6eb4tsSaAB — alexander nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) May 18, 2023

The New York Times report says that Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s parks, announced the decision in an email to employees citing “changing business conditions.” Disney CEO Robert Iger previously said that the company was rethinking its business decisions in Florida, though D’Amaro also used the email to express hope that Disney will continue their plan to invest $17 billion in Florida over the next 10 years.

The news marks the latest development in DeSantis’ legal battle with Disney ever since the company critiqued the Parental Rights in Education bill (dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics).

While Donald Trump has yet to publicly comment on the news himself, he has been ripping on DeSantis for months amid speculations that the governor will challenge him for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

