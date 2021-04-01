Great to spend time with the greatest (& my President), Donald J. Trump at Mar a Lago today! He is the leader of the R Party & his America First policies will lead our party to victory in ’22 AND in ’24. Thank you President Trump for always fighting so hard for Americans First! pic.twitter.com/qmCgBx9X57 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 31, 2021

If there was any doubt that Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) weren’t on the same page, the congresswoman posted a video of herself and the former president putting that misguided notion to rest.

Greene posted a video of her and the former president late Tuesday, as she visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, proclaiming him “the greatest” and that “his America First policies will lead our party to victory in ’22 AND in ’24.”

“It’s great to be with Marjorie,” Trump said in the video. “She’s really a very special person, she’s out there fighting hard and the people of Georgia love her.”

“Thank you very much, Mr. President, and the people love you,” Greene replied.

The mutual embrace between Trump and Greene comes as the former president keeps spreading lies about the 2020 election, defended his violent supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol, and remains legally embattled for his role in ginning up the insurrection. As for Greene, she was stripped of her Congressional committee assignments two months ago for her embrace of repugnant political views on conspiracy theories. She also remains a source of division for the Republican Party as conservatives decided whether to side with Greene or distance themselves from her political presence.

Watch above.

