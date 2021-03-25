‘We Are Not Going to Relitigate the Past’: Laura Ingraham Awkwardly Cuts Off Trump’s Rant About the Election Being Stolen

Fox News host Laura Ingraham had to awkwardly interrupt former President Donald Trump during an interview on The Ingraham Angle, as he launched into a rant about the 2020 election being stolen — some of the same rhetoric that got Fox News and several of their on-air personalities sued for defamation earlier this year.

The $2.7 billion lawsuit by Smartmatic Voting Systems accused Fox News, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, as well as pro-Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, of engaging in a “disinformation campaign” that defamed their company.

Fox News has denied Smartmatic’s allegations, but they did respond to the letter from Smartmatic demanding a retraction and apology by airing a “fact check” segment on Dobbs, Pirro, and Bartiromo’s shows.

Ingraham may have wanted to avoid having to run such an awkward fact-check on her own show, but that left her with few options other than interrupting Trump as he was talking.

Ingraham asked Trump for his thoughts on H.R. 1, and various election laws being debated in multiple states around the country.

Trump denounced H.R. 1 as Democrats “trying to get something with no voter I.D., no signature verification, send all the ballots you can,” and declared that “you will never have another fair election in this country.”

“Just like, if you look at the last election, it was disgraceful,” Trump continued, calling it “a third-world election” and “a disgrace.”

Trump then directed his fire at the Supreme Court, saying the justices “should be ashamed of themselves” for refusing to overturn the election for him.

“What they did was absolutely disgraceful, and if you look at the numbers, the numbers were vastly in favor of us in the presidential election. It was disgraceful that they were able to get away — the Supreme Court did not have the courage to do what they had to do.”

“Mr. …yeah, well…” Ingraham began broke in, as Trump began to re-up his election fraud claims and hammer the Court.

“Speaking as a lawyer, we are not going to relitigate the past tonight,” the Fox host and University of Virginia School of Law alumna added. “But speaking as a lawyer, I think, going forward, I think any candidate running for office has to have an impeccable legal strategy in place before — like come along before the election takes place, because a lot of people saw a lot of problems coming, verification problems coming, but I don’t think the legal situation was in place, and that hurts everybody along the way.”

“No, the courts did not want to enforce it,” Trump insisted. “You know that, Laura. You know exactly that. And the Supreme Court, when you had Texas and 18 states, the Supreme Court said they don’t have standing. The Supreme Court didn’t want to hear it.”

“A lot of Republicans on that court,” Ingraham noted.

“They didn’t have the courage to do what they had to do,” Trump replied.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]