Matt Gaetz Compares Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Conference to Having Sex

In an interview on Fox News, an apparently horned-up Matt Gaetz compared a press conference held by his House colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene to having sex.

Greene spoke to reporters Friday, the morning after she was stripped of her committee assignments by the House in light of her past comments pushing QAnon conspiracy theories, anti-Semitic tropes, and endorsing calls to assassinate Democrats.

Over the course of the press gaggle, Greene offered an apology for her past comments, criticized the vote that booted her off committees, and lashed out at reporters.

Following the press conference, Fox News brought in Florida Republican Matt Gaetz to react.

“Bravo Marjorie Taylor Greene, that was so good I almost had to smoke a cigarette afterwards,” Gaetz said. The comment prompted a look of shock from Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner.

“She was policy-focused, she was graceful, I think she pointed out the hypocrisy in the media. Most importantly Harris, we saw that yesterday, Democrats made Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly the most powerful freshman in Congress, and possibly one of the most powerful Republicans in Congress.”

“Marjorie is off the proverbial leash right now,” he added.

