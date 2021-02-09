Trump Impeachment Lawyer Admits Biden Won the Election Legitimately

Former President Donald Trump has maintained for months, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen. The invention of a stolen election is the reason why a horde of his supporters ransacked the Capitol Building on January 6, which is the reason he was impeached by the House.

But at his Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday, Trump defense lawyer Bruce Castor made an extensive argument that the 2020 election was indeed legitimate.

Castor’s case — part of a meandering opening argument that baffled viewers — was that Democrats’ motives for impeachment are singular: “The majority in the House of Representatives does not want to face Donald Trump as a political rival in the future.”

The trouble with that argument from Democrats, Castor continued, is that “The American people just spoke.”

“They just changed administrations. So in the light most favorable to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle here, their system works,” he said. “The people are smart enough… to pick a new administration if they don’t like the old one. And they just did.”

After listing a series of one-term presidents before Trump, Castor reiterated: “It happens. The people get tired of an administration they don’t want, and they know how to change it. And they just did.”

“So why think that they won’t know how to do it in 2024 if they want to,” he said.

