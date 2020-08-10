On Monday, President Donald Trump went on the attack against Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) for condemning the coronavirus relief executive orders he signed after negotiations failed in Congress.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” Trump fumed on Twitter. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”

RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Over the weekend, Trump signed a series of executive orders to initiate national economic relief after negotiations stalled between congressional Democrats, Republicans, and his administration. The president’s orders are expected to face legal challenges, with Sasse calling them “unconstitutional slop” and saying such actions should only be taken by Congress.

“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop. President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law,” Sasse said in a statement. “Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked Sasse’s comments as she denounced Trump’s executive orders on Sunday. She also argued that Trump’s orders would be ineffectual while countering Fox News’ Chris Wallace as he pressed Pelosi on whether she accepts part of the blame for the failure of congressional relief discussions.

Contrasting Sasse, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) praised the president’s executive orders on Saturday, saying “Trump is doing what Nancy Pelosi won’t do: provide direct aid to Americans who need it.” This earned him a much more positive tweet from Trump.

Thank you to Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana for his very smart words on the just signed Executive Orders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

