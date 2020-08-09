Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on Fox News Sunday and faced a grilling from Chris Wallace on the breakdown in negotiations over covid relief legislation between Democrats and the White House.

Pelosi said the executive action being taken by the president is insufficient and that she agrees with Republican senator Ben Sasse, who said “The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop.”

As she criticized the executive actions, Wallace remarked, “Having no bill at all, not coming to any agreement, wasn’t gonna provide any of the things you want either. You’re known as a master negotiator, but didn’t you mess this one up?”

“Now, because there’s no deal at all, cities and states won’t get any money, there’s no money for the Post Office, there’s no money for hospitals, there’s no money for state boards of election,” Wallace continued. “You knew that the president was threatening to take this executive action. I understand that you weren’t going to get everything you wanted… but should you have cut a deal? And are you ready to go back into talks to try to come up with a fuller package?”

Pelosi shot back, “Well, clearly you don’t have an understanding of what is happening here, both in the weakness of the president’s executive orders — which don’t give the money, enhanced benefit, but puts a complicated formula there which will take a while, if at all, to accomplish, to put money in the pockets of the American people.”

“The result of no deal,” Wallace countered, “is that the states and cities which we all agree do need some money are going to get nothing.”

The Speaker acknowledged they do need to pass an agreement, but again said there are some crucial issues on which both sides are far apart on.

