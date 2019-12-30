comScore

Trump Mocks CNN’s Chris Cuomo: ‘Will Always Be Fredo to Us’

By Josh Feldman Dec 30th, 2019

Donald Trump and Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump this afternoon mocked Chris Cuomo on Twitter as he shared a Breitbart list of the CNN anchor’s most embarrassing moments of the year.

Earlier this year, a pissed-off Cuomo confronted someone who called him “Fredo” in a moment that got recorded and went viral online a few months ago. Cuomo subsequently said, “No need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose.”

The president has mockingly referred to him as Fredo a number of times since then, including at the United Nations:

Tonight POTUS remarked Cuomo “will always be Fredo to us” and added, “I should release some of his dishonest interviews? Coupled with bad ratings, he’d be out!”

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

