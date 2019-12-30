Trump Mocks CNN’s Chris Cuomo: ‘Will Always Be Fredo to Us’

President Donald Trump this afternoon mocked Chris Cuomo on Twitter as he shared a Breitbart list of the CNN anchor’s most embarrassing moments of the year.

Earlier this year, a pissed-off Cuomo confronted someone who called him “Fredo” in a moment that got recorded and went viral online a few months ago. Cuomo subsequently said, “No need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose.”

The president has mockingly referred to him as Fredo a number of times since then, including at the United Nations:

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Tonight POTUS remarked Cuomo “will always be Fredo to us” and added, “I should release some of his dishonest interviews? Coupled with bad ratings, he’d be out!”

He is Fake News, will always be Fredo to us. I should release some of his dishonest interviews? Coupled with bad ratings, he’d be out! https://t.co/eEk6pdSRnV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2019

