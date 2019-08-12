A video going viral on Twitter tonight shows CNN’s Chris Cuomo getting pretty heated with someone who called him “Fredo.”

CNN's Chris Cuomo Threatening Trump Supporter with Violence! "I'll throw your punk ass down the stairs!"pic.twitter.com/QOmdxwivWX — THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon (@THEECONSTITUTI1) August 13, 2019

The encounter apparently happened at a Shelter Island bar.

On 8/11/19 in Shelter Island, NY. My source that sent this in says he was just asking for a photo and thought his name was Fredo from being an avid listener of @RushLimbaughEIB — THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon (@THEECONSTITUTI1) August 13, 2019

“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo said. “My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo is from The Godfather.”

“They use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian?” he continued. “It’s an insult to your fucking people. It’s like the N-word for us.”

They went back and forth, and at one point Cuomo said, “I’ll fucking ruin your shit. I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk.”

A CNN spokesperson told Mediaite in a statement, “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com