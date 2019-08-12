comScore
CNN’s Chris Cuomo Filmed Threatening Heckler Who Called Him ‘Fredo’: ‘I’ll F*cking Ruin Your Sh*t’

By Josh FeldmanAug 12th, 2019, 10:00 pm

A video going viral on Twitter tonight shows CNN’s Chris Cuomo getting pretty heated with someone who called him “Fredo.”

The encounter apparently happened at a Shelter Island bar.

“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo said. “My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo is from The Godfather.”

“They use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian?” he continued. “It’s an insult to your fucking people. It’s like the N-word for us.”

They went back and forth, and at one point Cuomo said, “I’ll fucking ruin your shit. I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk.”

A CNN spokesperson told Mediaite in a statement, “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

