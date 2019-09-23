President Donald Trump took time out of his meetings with various world leaders at the United Nations to demean CNN anchor Chris Cuomo with the nickname “Fredo.”

Trump did not refer to Cuomo by name, but praised his attorney Rudy Giuliani’s interview on Cuomo Prime Time last week, where Giuliani denied then admitted he has pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s family to help Trump win re-election.

“I don’t watch CNN because it is fake news,” Trump said. “But I watched Rudy take apart Fredo. Fredo’s performance was incompetent. The press doesn’t give him credit, because they take little tiny snippets wherever Rudy was a little bit –if he mispronounces a word they’ll show that, they won’t show the whole. Rudy Giuliani took Fredo to the cleaners.”

“First time I watched CNN in a long time,” Trump insisted. “I hate to watch because it’s so fake.”

The nickname for Cuomo comes from a viral video. A heckler called Cuomo “Fredo” in reference to Fredo Corleone from The Godfather, causing Cuomo to launch into a profane rant against the heckler.

