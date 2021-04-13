In an RNC-sanctioned speech at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, former President Donald Trump commented on the appearance of former First Lady Michelle Obama which drew notable laughter from the assembled guests. according to a recent Washington Post report which was based on leaked audio of the speech.

According to early reports from the New York Times and the Washington Post, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell bore the brunt of Trump’s insult comedian schtick, but we now know that the former First Lady also was ostensibly mocked.

The moment came during a familiar harangue about Georgia’s voting rights and his repeated lie about a stolen election. As WaPo’s Aaron Blake reports:

But in prosecuting that grievance, Trump made a somewhat uncharacteristic comment about Michelle Obama — of whom he has often steered clear — while also using her husband’s middle name in a suggestive way. “Oprah Winfrey camped out in Atlanta” in support of Kemp’s 2018 opponent Stacey Abrams, Trump claimed, wrongly saying that Winfrey was there for “months.” Trump added: “Barack Hussein Obama and the very beautiful Michelle Obama were there for … ” At this point, the audience laughed uproariously. Michelle Obama’s appearance has often served as a punchline in some portions of the conservative Internet.

Blake is correct in pinpointing the root of Trump’s joke. Michelle Obama’s appearance has been a frequent target of derision in conservative Internet circles, and many racist memes and allegations over the past 10 years have been posted and deleted from numerous social media platforms.

Trump’s defenders will almost certainly defend his comments by simply noting that it was intended as a compliment. But the laughter from the comment—from assembled RNC donors and influencers—reveals that it was received as a joke at the expense of First Lady Obama.

