Need evidence that Mike Bloomberg is now viewed as a political threat to the second term of President Donald Trump? Look no further than Thursday’s insults hurled at the former New York City mayor via the president’s Twitter feed, and perhaps more interestingly, how Bloomberg hit back in a quick and clinical manner.

Trump first quote-tweeted a photoshopped image that portrayed a diminutive Bloomberg standing next to a stack of papers while an oversized president cut symbolic red tape above. Trump called Bloomberg a “LOSER who has money but can’t debate,” before adding “He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini!”

Trump ridiculed Bloomberg’s height, saying he is a “5’4″ mass of dead energy who doesn’t want to be o the debate stage with these professional politicians.” A simple Google search indicates that Bloomberg is listed as 5’8″ though efforts to physically measure the presidential hopeful at this time were unsuccessful.

Trump tweeted:

Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini! https://t.co/qIef5VhjDr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Bloomberg was very quick to respond via Twitter, however, calling out Trump as a “carnival barking clown.” He added. “They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.”

.@realDonaldTrump – we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]