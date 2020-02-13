comScore

Bloomberg Hits Back at ‘Carnival Barking Clown’ Trump: ‘Behind Your Back They Laugh at You’

By Colby HallFeb 13th, 2020, 8:43 am

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Need evidence that Mike Bloomberg is now viewed as a political threat to the second term of President Donald Trump? Look no further than Thursday’s insults hurled at the former New York City mayor via the president’s Twitter feed, and perhaps more interestingly, how Bloomberg hit back in a quick and clinical manner.

Trump first quote-tweeted a photoshopped image that portrayed a diminutive Bloomberg standing next to a stack of papers while an oversized president cut symbolic red tape above. Trump called Bloomberg a “LOSER who has money but can’t debate,” before adding “He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini!”

Trump ridiculed Bloomberg’s height, saying he is a “5’4″ mass of dead energy who doesn’t want to be o the debate stage with these professional politicians.” A simple Google search indicates that Bloomberg is listed as 5’8″ though efforts to physically measure the presidential hopeful at this time were unsuccessful.

Trump tweeted:

Bloomberg was very quick to respond via Twitter, however, calling out Trump as a “carnival barking clown.” He added. “They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: