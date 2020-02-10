President Donald Trump tonight shared a clip from the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm showing Larry David wearing a MAGA hat.

“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” the president said.

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

The clip in question features Larry trying to avoid a heated confrontation with a biker on the road, so he quickly dons a MAGA hat in his car and the biker says, “Just be more careful next time, okay?”

In the full episode, Larry has the MAGA hat in his car in the first place because he realized that people are repulsed by it and if he wears one, he can get out of social situations he doesn’t want to partake in.

Curb executive producer Jeff Schaffer talked to the Hollywood Reporter after the episode aired about filming David with the MAGA hat:

We had a total security concern, because Larry David in a MAGA hat is quite a photo op. We’re shooting on location out on San Vicente, and that walk-and-talk was on Pico; we were out in the open. We were always on the lookout and asking, “Please, no photography.” Because we really didn’t want to ruin that image, and we got really lucky — that would have been a huge spoiler. Larry told all the extras in the sushi restaurant to please not say anything, and everyone played along, which we were really grateful for. Larry in the hat is such a dissonant image. You realized when he put it on that you just never see a person in a MAGA hat in Los Angeles. It’s like spotting a double rainbow of intolerance. He wanted to wait until the last minute to put it on when he got on set, so it really had a good effect. It was like seeing your uncle the banker doing cosplay, it was bizarre.

