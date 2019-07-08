On June 4, President Donald Trump ripped actress Bette Midler as a “sick scammer” for sharing a statement on Twitter falsely attributed to the commander-in-chief. One month later, President Trump shared a statement on Twitter falsely attributed to former President Ronald Reagan.

Trump tweeted the quote on Monday morning from an account purporting to represent the Reagan Battalion — a conservative news site. Only, the account was phony (it has seven followers) and so too was the quote it tweeted on Feb. 20, 2017 — superimposed over a picture of Trump and Reagan shaking hands.

“For the life of me, and I’ll never know how to explain it, when I met that young man, I felt like I was the one shaking hands with the president,” Reagan allegedly said.

Dear weak Conservatives, never forget that you are no match for “we the people,” and our president. pic.twitter.com/9sLKXtpiIw — The Reagan Battalion (@reaganbattaIion) February 20, 2017

Trump saw fit to pry up this two-year-old tweet from an inauthentic account and share it with his followers.

“Cute!” Trump wrote.

But according to the fact-checking outlet Politifact, Reagan never made that comment. Joanne Drake, chief administrative officer of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, told Politifact that while the photo of the handshake is authentic, the comments are not.

“He did not ever say that about Donald Trump,” Drake told Politifact.

