The identity of the secret White House insider who published first a bombshell New York Times column and then a book decrying the administration of President Donald Trump is no longer secret. Anonymous is no longer unknown.

In news that had been teased by Trump critic George Conway, CNN anchor Jake Tapper revealed Wednesday that Anonymous is Miles Taylor.

Taylor is a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff who, on Aug. 17, came out with a bylined op-ed in the Washington Post bashing Trump’s presidency — which he deemed dangerously chaotic. He subsequently starred in a series of campaign ads blasting the president and made the media rounds — with stops on CNN, ABC, and elsewhere. Taylor served under DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and left the administration when she did in 2019. He is now a CNN contributor, though Tapper noted the network was not aware he was Anonymous.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Taylor addressed his coming out as Anonymous:

Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

In case you are blissfully awaking from a two-plus year coma, Anonymous was the self-proclaimed White House insider who penned a 2018 New York Times column that was highly critical of Trump:

The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them. To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.

He concluded:

There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first. But the real difference will be made by everyday citizens rising above politics, reaching across the aisle and resolving to shed the labels in favor of a single one: Americans.

Taylor later published a book (that came and went with barely a media ripple, but at least one tough review), and now the real identity of this once super-secret author has come to light.

President Trump claimed that he knew Anon’s identity. Trump Trade Advisor Peter Navarro was reportedly on the hunt. Anon himself revealed during a Reddit AMA that he would come out before the 2020 election. And here we are.

There was early speculation that Anonymous was Defense Secretary communications official Guy Snodgrass. During a media tour in promotion of his book, he was asked publicly about it, stonewalled, then when pressed, formally denied the charge.

The reputation of Taylor is somewhat on the line. While Conway teased the reveal as a true patriot, the majority of blue checked Twitter users are critical for this individual not coming out and criticizing President Trump publicly.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes to light.

