Trump Predicted PGA Tour’s ‘Inevitable Merger with LIV’ 11 Months Ago

Now that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are preparing to initiate a new partnership agreement, it would seem Donald Trump got it right almost a year ago when he predicted what would happen between the two factions.

It was July 19, 2022 when Trump penned what turned out to be a prescient Truth Social post about the rivalry between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. At the time, much of the public conversation about the rivalry gravitated around Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and other golfers who accepted lucrative agreements to leave the PGA Tour to play for LIV despite Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

In the middle of this hoopla, Trump blasted the PGA Tour while predicting an “inevitable MERGER” between them and LIV, where golfers who stuck with the PGA would receive nothing for their loyalty.

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” Trump wrote. “If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were.”

That post holds new significance in light of recent events.

News broke on Tuesday that the PGA and LIV Golf reached a deal to drop their lawsuits and set up a new commercial venture between them. Trump has repeatedly hosted LIV events at his properties, and he rushed to celebrate the development as “A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF.”

