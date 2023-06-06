Trump Celebrates Stunning PGA Tour-LIV Merger: ‘A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL!’

Former president Donald Trump celebrated the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger shortly after it was announced on Tuesday, describing it as “glamorous” on Truth Social.

“GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF. A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF. CONGRATS TO ALL!!!” pronounced Trump, who hosted a LIV event at Trump National Golf Club over Memorial Day weekend.

Trump has praised the Saudi Government-backed league as being run by “phenomenal people” with “great spirit” and unlimited money.”

He’s also been dismissive of critics who have charged those promoting the league of being complicit in Saudi human rights abuses and assisting a regime complicit in the September 11 attacks on the United States, explaining that “We have human rights issues in this country, too,” and “Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately.”

Last July, Trump predicted that a merger was inevitable and recommended that players offered lucrative contracts by LIV take them, writing on Truth Social:

All of those golfers that remain “loyal” to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big “thank you” from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year. If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were.

The two entities had been embroiled in litigation, but that will be dropped now.

In a letter addressed to PGA Tour players, Commissioner Jay Monahan called Tuesday “a momentous day for your organization and the game of golf as a whole.” According to Monahan, the combination of the Saudi Government’s Public Investment Firm’s resources and the PGA Tour’s “history, legacy, and pro-competitive model” will “supercharge” the new league.

“Our game, our players, and our fans will no doubt benefit for years to come,” he continued.

Players just received this letter from Jay Monahan. Via @acaseofthegolf1 pic.twitter.com/7e9lHbwQvB — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 6, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com