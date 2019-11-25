Trump Presents Hero Dog Conan at WH Event, Says He Gave The Dog ‘A Medal and a Plaque’

President Donald Trump today showed off the military dog who took down the leader of ISIS, saying he awarded Conan a “medal and a plaque.”

“We just gave him a medal and a plaque,” Trump told reporters Monday during the press conference. “I actually think Conan knew exactly what was going on – a dog that is very, very special. Maybe you can say something about the type of dog. They were going to put a muzzle on the dog and I thought that was a good idea … but the dog is incredible. Actually incredible. We spent some good time with it. So brilliant. So smart.”

Trump did not pet the dog during the speech, but Vice President Mike Pence was on hand to give Conan plenty of head scratches.

“Conan is really here and it’s a real joy to help bring him to the White House,” Pence said after praising Trump for the raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Conan is a tough cookie. And nobody is going to mess with him,” Trump said. “And yet you see how beautiful and calm they are in situations like this.”

“Conan is not retiring yet, Conan is prime time,” the president responded when a reporter asked if Conan was retiring.

Watch above, via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]