President Donald Trump responded to the New York Times report on his tax returns in a series of tweets Monday, claiming that he might release financial statements revealing his “properties, assets and debts.”

Trump did not deny one of the key details of the report: that he paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, and, thanks to reporting massive losses, no income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years.

“The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent,” Trump wrote. “I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits.”

“Also, if you look at the extraordinary assets owned by me, which the Fake News hasn’t, I am extremely under leveraged – I have very little debt compared to the value of assets,” he continued. I may release… Financial Statements, from the time I announced I was going to run for President, showing all properties, assets and debts. It is a very IMPRESSIVE Statement, and also shows that I am the only President on record to give up my yearly $400,000 plus Presidential Salary!”

The New York Times report revealed insights into the extent of Trump’s wealth — and his alleged losses. Trump has claimed a whopping $315.6 million in losses since 2000 on his golf courses. The Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. has lost $55.5 million through 2018, per the Times.

And yet, Trump’s ascent to the presidency has drawn a surge of cash — from supporters, lobbyists, foreign officials and politicians — to his struggling properties.

“At the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., a flood of new members starting in 2015 allowed him to pocket an additional $5 million a year from the business,” the Times reported.

Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” in a press conference on Sunday.

