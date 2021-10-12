Trump Rages Over ‘Made Up Stories’ About January 6 After Stunning Report on How He Reacted in Real Time

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday most likely in response to an excerpt from an upcoming book.

On January 6th, as Trump supporters were inside the Capitol, the then-president infamously sent out a video telling people to go home. In the video, Trump said “we love you, you’re very special,” and he continued pushing the big lie about the 2020 election.

A new book by ABC News’s Jon Karl reports that this video had to be re-recorded “several times before they got it right, and in earlier rejected versions, Trump neglected to call on his supporters to leave the Capitol.”

Trump sent out a statement Tuesday afternoon with veiled references to Karl’s book.

“Not even possible to believe the lies, exaggerations, and outright fraud committed by very poorly rated Morning ‘News’ Shows about the January 6th protest,” he said. “They say whatever comes to their mind, like writing a fictional novel. The press has lost its way at a level that is not even believable. Books, likewise, are made up stories and should only be sold as fiction.”

He continued by pushing the big lie once again.

The January 6 select committee has subpoenaed several Trump allies, including Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Meadows dismissed the committee in a Fox News interview Monday night, saying, “When I talk to people they say we’ve already been through two impeachments. Why do we go through an impeachment of Donald Trump on this very issue and now we’re holding hearings?”

