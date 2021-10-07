Trump Rants That Bringing In Haitian Migrants Is a ‘Death Wish’ Because ‘Many of Those People Will Probably Have AIDS’

President Donald Trump ranted about the idea of bringing Haitian migrants into the U.S. because “many of those people will probably have AIDS.”

Sean Hannity asked Trump Thursday night to contrast his immigration policy with President Joe Biden’s.

He effusively praised Trump for the “beautiful wall… with a big door in it” he talked about on the campaign trail.

Hannity said he’s pro-immigration, but asked, “Is it wrong to ask for a security check to make sure you don’t have radical associations in the middle of a pandemic? Should be not give preferential treatment to people who don’t respect our law? Should they at least have a covid test? Health check? Is it wrong to say that if we’re going to invite you into our country, we don’t care where you come from, but you’ve got to be able to provide for yourself and you won’t be a financial burder on the American people?”

Trump agreed with him and proceeded to rail against the idea of the U.S. welcoming migrants from Haiti:

We have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti. Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real bad problem. So hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country, and if you look at the stats, if you look at the numbers, if you look at just — take a look it’s what’s happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS. Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they’re coming into our country. And don’t do anything about it.

He said it’s “like a death wish for our country.”

You may remember the infamous report from 2018 that Haiti was one of the countries Trump referred to as a “shithole.”

Back in 2017, there was a report that during a meeting on immigration, when Haiti came up, Trump grumbled they “all have AIDS.” Then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it wasn’t true.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com