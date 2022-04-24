Former President Donald Trump promoted the long-deleted video message he tweeted on Jan. 6 under the apparent belief it bolsters his case that his conduct was above board.

In a statement on Saturday night, Trump shared a Twitter link to the video which the social media platform deleted shortly after it was posted late in the the afternoon of January 6th. The former president questioned why the House January 6th committee isn’t talking about the video.

“Why did Twitter quickly take down this video that I made on January 6th, and why isn’t the Unselect Committee of political hacks talking about it?” Trump wrote.

The video that nobody got to see because Twitter took it down 5 minutes after it launched on J Six. pic.twitter.com/dxpX7noOYd — JMAN (@ProducerJMAN) April 23, 2022

In the minute-long video — a clip which he evidently considers a boon to his argument — Trump referred to the attackers who breached the Capitol as “very special” people, and railed about the 2020 election having been rigged against him.

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side,” Trump said. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

He added in the video, “There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace.”

Twitter explained its decision to delete the video at the time by saying, “As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com