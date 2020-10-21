New financial forms show that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is badly outgunned financially by Joe Biden’s campaign in the final stretch of the 2020 election and that President Trump has donated $8,000 of his own money to the campaign.

The New York Times reports that after reviewing the Trump campaign’s filings with the Federal Election Commission, they’ve found that Team Trump has $63.1 million at their disposal, while the Biden campaign almost triples them at $177.3 million. The Times attributed this to the Trump campaign’s decision to roll back their television ads, and it is forcing them to choose between fundraising and focusing their efforts on battleground states.

From the report:

Mr. Trump’s campaign and its shared committees with the R.N.C. had $251.4 million entering October, compared with the $432 million that Mr. Biden’s campaign and its joint accounts with the Democratic National Committee had in the bank. Fortunes have reversed sharply from this spring, when Mr. Trump and the Republicans had nearly $190 million more in the bank than Mr. Biden and the Democrats did when he emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Trump won the 2016 election despite being financially outspent by Hillary Clinton, though the news of his financial difficulties comes amid reports of his allies being pessimistic about their chances for victory. Politico noted that Trump previously said he would self-fund his campaign “if I had to,” but their report on Trump’s FEC filings says the president gave “just over $8,000 to his campaign this election cycle.”

“It’s a huge difference from 2016 when Trump contributed $66 million of his own money to his first presidential bid,” the report continues.

