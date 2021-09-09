Former President Donald Trump has vowed to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from office. Now, he has reportedly settled on the person he wants to do it.

According to Politico, the former president is set to announce that he is backing Harriet Hageman in the 2022 Republican primary for Congress from Wyoming. The Washington Post reports that Trump will make his endorsement public on Thursday.

Hageman, a lawyer, served as the state’s national Republican committeewoman — before stepping down from that post in advance of Trump’s endorsement. She unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018, finishing third in a six-candidate Republican primary.

Cheney has been a prime Trump target ever since she voted to impeach him in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The former president celebrated Cheney being voted out as a leader of the House GOP caucus back on May 12

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being,” Trump said. “I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country.”

Cheney, in turn, has pledged to keep Trump from ever becoming president again.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney said, also on May 12. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution. And I think it is very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com