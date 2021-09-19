Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), But now, a new report indicates that Trump is actively working towards trying to get the Kentucky senator bounced from his leadership role.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the rift between Trump and McConnell has grown to the point where the former president is now actively working to get McConnell bounced as Republican leader when his current term is up at the beginning of 2023. The Journal reports that Trump is asking around about whether any Republicans would be interested in mounting a challenge.

From the report:

Mr. Trump has spoken recently with senators and allies about trying to depose Mr. McConnell and whether any Republicans are interested in mounting a challenge, according to people familiar with the conversations. There is little appetite among Senate Republicans for such a plan, lawmakers and aides said, but the discussions risk driving a wedge deeper between the most influential figure in the Republican Party and its highest-ranking member in elected office.

In a recent interview, Trump told the Journal that Republicans should jettison McConnell from the post he’s held for 15 years.

“They ought to,” Trump said. “I think he’s very bad for the Republican Party.”

Trump has made a series of statements bashing McConnell throughout the year — blaming him for losing the senate majority, and criticizing his support of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal.

