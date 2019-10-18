Trump Responds to Criticism from Romney by (Yet Again) Sharing Video Trolling Him Over ’12 Election Loss

President Donald Trump has — once again — responded to Mitt Romney publicly blasting him by sharing a video trolling him over his 2012 election loss.

A number of Republicans this week have been critical of the president’s Syria withdrawal decision. Senator Romney excoriated Trump in a Senate floor speech saying, “What we have done to the Kurds will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history.”

Romney’s speech has gotten a lot of attention over the past day. Tonight Trump tweeted out a video mocking Romney for his 2012 loss to Barack Obama, contrasted with Trump’s 2016 victory.

If this sounds familiar to you, it is probably because this appears to be the third time this year Trump has shared the same exact video to swipe at Romney.

This tweet was posted after Romney expressed alarm about the Ukraine call:

And this tweet was posted after Romney criticized Trump’s conduct as laid out in the Mueller report:

If @MittRomney spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)! pic.twitter.com/p5imhMJqS1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019

UPDATE — 7:44 pm ET: Trump has now tweeted out a different video, splicing together that above video with an ad the Club for Growth is running against Romney.

REPUBLICANS MUST STICK TOGETHER AND FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/chnSNURfFx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

