Trump Rips Proposed Swap of Russian Arms Dealer for Brittney Griner: She’s a ‘Spoiled Person’ Who Was ‘Loaded Up With Drugs’

Former President Donald Trump trashed the reported prisoner swap the Biden administration is considering to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

Trump took on a broad range of topics Friday at his Bedminster golf club, where he spoke to Clay Travis and Buck Sexton — ahead of the first round of a tournament put on by Saudi-backed LIV Golf. One subject that came up was the report saying the White House intends to release convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout to the Russian government in exchange for Griner and Whelan’s freedom from their current detainment.

The former president panned the trade as a bad idea, all while taking personal shots at Griner:

She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out — and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people. And he’s gonna get a free card and we’re gonna get her. She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it. I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.

Trump’s attacks on Griner are derived from how she was arrested by Russian officials earlier this year when customs officials found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. Authorities say Griner was carrying 0.7 grams of cannabis oil. The substance is illegal in Russia, but even though Grinner pled guilty to drug possession charges, she insisted before court that she was packing her bags in a hurry and did not intend to break the law.

Watch above, via The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.

