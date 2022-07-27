Biden Admin Reportedly Offers Russian Arms Dealer in Exchange for Release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

The Biden administration has “communicated a substantial offer” to the Russian government for the release of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan – reportedly an exchange for a Russian arms dealer.

CNN citing high level sources first revealed the details of the offer for Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and Whelan. The network also writes that President Joe Biden supports the deal.

“We communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of conversations with the Russians,” a senior Biden administration official told CNN. “We communicated that a number of weeks ago, in June.”

“It takes two to tango. We start all negotiations to bring home Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained with a bad actor on the other side. We start all of these with somebody who has taken a human being American and treated them as a bargaining chip,” said the official. “So in some ways, it’s not surprising, even if it’s disheartening, when those same actors don’t necessarily respond directly to our offers, don’t engage constructively in negotiations.”

Griner was detained in February for allegedly bringing cannabis oil into Russia, where it is illegal. She pleaded guilty. Whelan has been detained in Russia since 2018, having been accused of spying. He is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence. Bout is serving a 25-year sentence on arms trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Watch above via Fox News.

