Trump Sends ‘Giant’ Christmas Cards With Wild Impeachment Letter to Democratic Senators

By Aidan McLaughlinDec 18th, 2019, 6:47 pm

Photo via Richard Blumenthal

The White House is handing out Christmas cards accompanied by a print out of President Donald Trump’s wild letter assailing the impeachment probe, according to several Democratic senators.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) posted a photo of the odd “package” on Twitter, writing that a White House staffer had delivered it to his office. The package contained two Christmas cards (one “giant,” one small) as well as Trump’s furious six page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“What a day,” Murphy wrote, as the House debated impeachment ahead of a vote Wednesday night that’s likely to see the president impeached.

Trump’s furious letter blasted Democrats for “perversion of justice” in the impeachment process, which he said had less due process than “the Salem Witch Trials.” It was riddled with falsehoods, earning an extensive fact check from the New York Times that included a correction on his electoral college victory in 2016.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) also tweeted out his impeachment-themed Christmas package from the White House.

“Thanks for this card & your 6 page impeachment screed,” he wrote. “Bizarrely delivered together. Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year!”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) posted a sort of unboxing of the “jumbo” card, and said Trump went “off the deep end” in his Pelosi letter.

