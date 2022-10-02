Trump Slams Kamala Harris as a North Korea ‘Sympathizer’ Before Boasting About His ‘Very Good’ Relationship With Kim Jong Un

Former President Donald Trump bashed Vice President Kamala Harris for her gaffes about North Korea during her recent visit to the DMZ.

Trump held a rally for Republican candidates in Warren, MI on Saturday, during which he slammed the vice president as, “the North Korea sympathizer.”

“I think that was one of the worst mistakes of all,” he said. “Can you imagine? They’re standing on the border. North Korea’s over there shooting off missiles as she’s speaking.”

Harris visited the Korean DMZ as an extended part of her trip to East Asia — which transpired as North Korea launched two ballistic missiles that fell into the East Sea. While Harris denounced North Korea’s weapons program, she experienced a gaffe in a speech where she said “the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea, and it an alliance that is strong and enduring.”

The United States has an alliance with democratically-led South Korea, whereas North Korea is a dictatorship run by Kim Jong-Un and an enemy nation to America. It was to this point that Trump was mocking Harris for her mistake, but then he decided to remind his crowd of the “great” relationship he had with Kim.

“They shot out two missiles, and I got along very good with Kim Jong Un,” Trump said. “We got along great with Kim Jong Un. We didn’t have a problem, but he doesn’t like these people too much.”

Trump has repeatedly described Kim in positive terms while bragging about the “love letters” and happy relationship with the North Korean tyrant. Trump reportedly told New York Times’ Maggie Haberman that he took Kim’s letters with him when he left the White House, so they may be among the classified documents confiscated by the FBI during their search through Mar-a-Lago.

“That would be one of the only times where they should have sent somebody up to talk to her and say ‘Listen, you’re really made a big one. We got to change this,'” Trump continued to mock. “You know normally, if you blow it, I don’t want to have somebody walk up here say ‘Sir, could you just rephrase it, please.’ I’d get angry. But you know what? That one I would be very happy to receive their advice because that’s one of the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

