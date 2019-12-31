President Donald Trump dismissed threats from North Korea on New Year’s Eve, noting that he has a good relationship with the North Korean leader who he described as “a man of his word.”

Earlier in the day, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un said, according to North Korean state media, that he will continue to develop the nation’s nuclear deterrents and will introduce a new strategic weapon in the near future.

In response to Kim’s warnings of a new weapon, Trump told the press he likes Kim and the feeling is mutual.

“He likes me, I like him, we get along,” the president said.

He added: “He’s representing his country, I’m representing my country, we have to do what we have to do.”

He also pointed to Kim signing an agreement in Singapore that dealt with denuclearization.

“I think he’s a man of his word, so we’re going to find out, but I think he’s a man of this word,” Trump said.

Watch above, via Bloomberg

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]aite.com