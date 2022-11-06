Trump Starts ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant About ‘Crazy Nancy Pelosi’ At Florida Rally, Mockingly Asks ‘How’s She Doing?’

Former President Donald Trump made multiple mentions of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at a rally in Miami, Florida in support of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), eventually leading the crowd to chant “Lock Her Up” following one mention.

Trump first bought up Pelosi during a rant about Democrats who have criticized or attacked him, seemingly alluding to her well-being just days after someone broke into her home and physically assaulted her husband, Paul.

“This was just a group of people where crazy Nancy Pelosi — by the way, how’s she doing lately, how’s she doing?” Trump remarked.

He then trailed off to ask, “Is there a Democrat in the house?” before complimenting Rubio for “a hell of a turn out” for him. Then he moved on to the “left-wing D.A. in Atlanta,” in reference to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis’ office is leading a grand jury investigation into whether the former President or other Republicans had a role in attempts to undermine the election results in the county, which encompasses a majority of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital.

During another portion of the rally, Trump made another reference to Pelosi, while encouraging rallygoers to vote “Republican up and down the ballot” to end the Democrats’ majorities in Congress.

“We’re going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all,” Trump said. He then claimed, “Under Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and the radical Democrat Congress, Florida workers are under siege.”

Trump then stopped speaking while the crowd chanted “lock her up” with increasing volume. “We have a fiesty crowd today, Marco,” he said after.

During the rest of the rally, Trump encouraged Miami voters to support both Rubio and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), despite mocking him at a different rally just a day before.

Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, made her first public comments on Friday since the assault on her husband.”It is going to be a long haul but he will be well. It is tragic it happened. Nonetheless, we have to be optimistic,” she said in a pre-recorded video.

Paul was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

