President Donald Trump enjoyed dinner with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on Tuesday, the last night of his three-day jaunt to the United Kingdom. At 1 a.m. local time, his mind apparently turned to a foe from back home: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who Trump called a “creep” in a furious tweet.

“Can you imagine Cryin’ Chuck Schumer saying out loud, for all to hear, that I am bluffing with respect to putting Tariffs on Mexico,” Trump wrote. “What a Creep. He would rather have our Country fail with drugs & Immigration than give Republicans a win. But he gave Mexico bad advice, no bluff!”

The broadside against Schumer, delivered just hours after he enjoyed beef and vanilla ice cream with the royals, comes in response to the Senate’s top Democrat taunting Trump over his proposal to slap tariffs on Mexico.

“Frankly, I don’t believe that President Trump will actually go through with the tariffs,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News. “President Trump has a habit of talking tough and then retreating, because his policies often can’t be implemented or don’t make sense … so I wouldn’t be surprised at all if President Trump doesn’t follow through on these tariffs, either.”

[Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]

